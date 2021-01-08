The ANC faces a tough time, trying to reignite hope in those who have long stopped believing it can deliver on its 27-year-old promise of a better life.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the January 8 Statement at 7 pm on Friday.

The event marks its 109th birthday, which is usually held across different provinces in the country but will be presented virtually due to COVID-19.

Ramaphosa is expected to again try and restore hope in an election year.

WATCH LIVE: ANC celebrates its 109th birthday