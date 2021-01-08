UK extends restricted entry from some African countries over SA’s COVID variant

Zimbabwe, like many other countries, is experiencing a surge in coronavirus deaths and infections, with 15 deaths and 871 cases in the past 24 hours, though there's been no confirmation it's due to the new variant.

HARARE - The UK government has now extended restricted entry to travellers from Zimbabwe and 10 other Southern African countries to protect itself against the new variant of the coronavirus detected in South Africa.

The UK government said the restrictions would come into effect at 4 am on Saturday.

Countries on the list include Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, the Seychelles and Mauritius.

Similar restrictions were placed on travellers from South Africa last month in response to the new variant of the coronavirus that was found to be driving up infections there.

The ban on entry won't apply to everyone: British and Irish nationals and those on other passports who are UK residents will still be able to enter the country, but they'll have to self-isolate for 10 days.

For now, the UK said these restrictions would last for two weeks.

