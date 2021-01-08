Netball SA suspends planned activities due to rise in COVID cases

Suspended activities include the Under 21 training camp, the SPAR Challenge in Cape Town and the Male National Championships.

JOHANNESBURG - Netball South has on Friday suspend all planned activities with immediate effect due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the country since the start of 2021.

Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane and her executive committee took the decision to postpone activities including the Under 21 training camp, which was scheduled for 11 – 15 January, the SPAR Challenge in Cape Town between 20 and 27 January and the Male National Championships.

“As the country continues to see COVID-19 numbers rising, it is very scary seeing what is going on around us. We see numbers rising and these numbers are names of people that we know. We will continue to take lead from government and consult all relevant stakeholders as we take all the much needed steps to ensure that we protect lives," Molokwane said.

Netball SA also urged all members to minimise all forms of travel.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

