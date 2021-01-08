Ndabeni-Abrahams calls for arrest of people seen destroying 5G network towers
This week alone, three telecommunications network infrastructure towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal.
JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has condemned the burning and destruction of cellphone network tower infrastructure amid baseless conspiracy theories incorrectly linking the COVID-19 pandemic to 5G.
The minister strongly condemned these attacks and called on police to act swiftly and arrest those behind the vandalism.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic here on home soil almost a year ago, there have been several dangerous campaigns falsely linking 5G to the spread of the virus.
The World Health Organization strongly condemned these false and unfounded conspiracy theories.
Ndabeni-Abrahams warned South Africans that destroying infrastructure could land them in jail.
The department was finalising a draft policy for the rollout of 5G following public consultations.
