Ndabeni-Abrahams calls for arrest of people seen destroying 5G network towers

This week alone, three telecommunications network infrastructure towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 5G tower. Picture: ArtisticOperations/Pixabay.
A 5G tower. Picture: ArtisticOperations/Pixabay.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has condemned the burning and destruction of cellphone network tower infrastructure amid baseless conspiracy theories incorrectly linking the COVID-19 pandemic to 5G.

This week alone, three telecommunications network infrastructure towers belonging to Vodacom and MTN were burnt and destroyed in KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister strongly condemned these attacks and called on police to act swiftly and arrest those behind the vandalism.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic here on home soil almost a year ago, there have been several dangerous campaigns falsely linking 5G to the spread of the virus.

WATCH: 5G explained: What it is, how it works & busting the myths

The World Health Organization strongly condemned these false and unfounded conspiracy theories.

Ndabeni-Abrahams warned South Africans that destroying infrastructure could land them in jail.

The department was finalising a draft policy for the rollout of 5G following public consultations.

