Limpopo health dept concerned about bed capacity as COVID cases mount

In the last 24-hour cycle, the province has recorded 1,653 positive cases.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Health has on Friday started finding means to increase bed capacity as some hospitals are unable to admit more COVID-19 patients.

In the last 24-hour cycle, the province recorded 1,653 positive cases.

Limpopo has so far recorded over 647 deaths.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s terrible to be out of breath’ - Tygerberg nurse recalls COVID patient agony

The provincial health department has raised concern about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the second wave of infections and has now decided to increase beds.

ALSO READ: Limpopo Health Dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

Health MEC Phopi Ramathuba said: “If private facilities can also be empowered and get more beds for their patients, then they will alleviate the workload.”

Private hospitals have started increasing their beds while the Tzaneen Mediclinic is now re-purposing some wards to accommodate patients.

WATCH: Mkhize details COVID vaccine rollout plan to Parliament

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device