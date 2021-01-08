Jan 8 Statement: Ramaphosa to consider upcoming local elections, impact of COVID

This also marks the start of the ANC calendar and should outline plans the party has for both itself and its government.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday evening expected to consider the economy, the impact of COVID-19, the general state of the party and the upcoming local government elections when he delivers his January 8 Statement.

It also gives a broad framework of what’s to be expected in the State of the Nation Address taking place next month.

Issues such as gender-based violence, unemployment and healthcare are expected to feature prominently in the address.

2020 was a particularly difficult year for Ramaphosa and his national executive committee.



From corruption scandals to managing internal factions and the alliance to dealing with even greater challenges that come with being in government.

Many say that on Friday, the ANC would have to deliver a message that seeks to bring both its members and the country together under one vision.

It also has to show that the party can still be salvaged and remains fit for the cause while attempting to woo potential voters ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Ramaphosa will virtually address the ANC at 7 pm.

