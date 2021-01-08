Grave concern: SA undertakers & burial staff face death, stress amid pandemic

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa's Muzi Hlengwa said the surge in burials meant workers were being exposed to COVID-19 more frequently.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa on Friday said an alarming number of undertakers and burial staff were losing their lives to the coronavirus.

Funeral parlour owners said they were under immense pressure and were battling to cope with the high number of burials they have had to perform, with hundreds of people dying from the virus every day.

The association's Muzi Hlengwa said the surge in burials meant workers were being exposed to COVID-19 more frequently.

He said the industry was also battling to keep up with the high demand for coffins as the death toll continued its grim climb.

Hlengwa pleaded with South Africans to take the necessary precautions to stay healthy.

“The major problem is us running out of coffins and yesterday, we were looking at 47 coffins, but we could only manage 20, which means the other 27 will have to wait until coffins are available.”

On Friday the Health Department said it had recorded 20,999 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

These positive tests pushed the country's caseload to 1,170,590 since the start of the pandemic.

The department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.