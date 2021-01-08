Eskom suspends load shedding for the weekend

The utility implemented rolling blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday night to build up reserves after failing to bring some units back online following maintenance.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended load shedding after two consecutive nights, saying it was not planning to cut off electricity over the next two days.

However, Eskom said it would take advantage of the lower demand for electricity over the weekend to build up emergency reserves in preparation for the expected higher demand next week.

“While this is the case Eskom requests people of South Africa to continue to use electricity sparingly as the system does remain vulnerable and unpredictable,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

