Eskom attending to power outages in Fourways, Lonehill & Paulshof

The outage coincided with the start of stage two load shedding, which kicked in at 10pm on Thursday night and ended at 5am on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Friday said it was working to restore electricity in parts of Fourways, Lonehill and Paulshof.

The power utility said its technicians were attending to the outage but due to its nature, said restoration was taking longer than expected.

It apologised to affected customers.

There was no word yet from Megawatt Park on what South Africans could expect going into the weekend.

