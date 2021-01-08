Diamond contractor sacked for asking about company linked to Guptas, Zondo told

Earlier, Albert Torres of Gobodo Forensic Investigations who looked into irregularities at Alexkor said most of the diamonds from the mine were sold to Scarlet Sky and no auctions were held for sales.

JOHANNESBURG - A long-term alluvial diamond contractor to mining company Alexkor, Gavin Craythorne, said he was locked out and his contract cancelled for asking who Scarlet Sky Investments was behind, a company linked to the Guptas.

Craythorne was testifying at the state capture commission on Friday about allegations including that the state-owned mining entity, which was intended to extract diamonds from Alexander Bay was hijacked by the Guptas and used to mine coal in Mpumalanga.

Craythorne is the second witness to testify that Scarlet Sky didn’t have a diamond licence but it was awarded a contract to sell diamonds for Alexkor and that instead of selling the diamonds it bought them.

The first witness was investigator Torres: “They undersold through the state diamond trader by R60 million and they also undersold the 5% locally by R38 million.”

Craythorne said his company was responsible for moving earth laden with diamonds from the seabed but the prices he was paid didn’t make sense.

“I started making further inquiries about who were the individuals behind Scarlet Sky because nobody knew, and that information was denied. The situation escalated to a point where my access to the mine was cancelled, shortly thereafter the contract was cancelled.”

He said when he dug some more, he found that Gupta associate Kuben Moodley was one of the shareholders of Scarlet.

