DBE ‘extremely impressed’ with progress at matric exam marking centres

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education on Friday said it was satisfied with the progress made in the first week of marking of matric final exam scripts for the class of 2020.

Last week, Minister Angie Motshekga released new health and safety protocols to ensure all those involved in the marking process abide by the regulations.

The department said by Thursday, more than 96% of its markers had reported at 177 centres across the country.

Its all systems go for the 2020 Combined NSC/SC marking.



Today MEC for Education in the Free State, Tate Makgoe visited three marking centres in Mangaung: Albert Moroka SS, Grey College and Bainsvlei Combined School. pic.twitter.com/GSE3j6ZdN5 Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 7, 2021

The department has been closely monitoring the marking process of the matric final exams for the class of 2020 with a special focus on health and safety due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Director General Mathanzima Mweli has been visiting various centres across the country including in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the Free State.

He said provinces had demonstrated that they were more than ready.

“We’re extremely impressed with what we have come across. There’s health and safety protocols every step of the way.”

Mweli said measures had been put in place to minimise the impact caused by COVID-19.

“The possibility of the impact of this was discussed as early as March and provinces made provision for it.”

The department said only 3.6% of appointed markers pulled out of the process and had since been replaced.

