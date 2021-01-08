CWU rejects SABC’s new retrenchment plan

The SABC announced on Thursday that it had concluded its retrenchment process, with at least 303 employees expected to lose their jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has rejected the the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC’s) Section 189 retrenchment plan after accusing the public broadcaster of failing to consult unions on its decisions.

However, the union, which represents some workers at the SABC, said the reduced number of redundancies made little to no difference when it came to ensuring the embattled company was financially viable.

The retrenchment process reached boiling point in December after SABC workers protested against the planned retrenchments and called for the process to be scrapped.

The SABC reduced the number of employees who face retrenchment from 600 to 303, which is part of the broadcaster’s turnaround plan.

However, CWU has stuck to its guns of no retrenchments.

General secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said, “We think that the SABC has jumped the gun without consulting our members, so we reject the 303 retrenchments.”

The SABC said the final number of redundancies depended on staff accepting alternatives that had been proposed such as a three-year salary freeze.

Tshabalala said this demonstrated the institution’s dire financial position.

“So they are basically telling us that next year and the year after they will still be in the same position financially and won’t be able to pay workers sufficiently and won’t be able to improve the conditions of workers.”

The public broadcaster is battling a scathing financial crunch which has resulted in years of losses – causing it to depend on government for survival.

