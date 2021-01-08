COVID claims life of Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng

The Gauteng government said she passed away early on Friday morning at the age of 60.

JOHANNESBURG - Sedibeng Mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has died from COVID-19.

Modisakeng has served as mayor since the 2016 local government elections.

“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government led by Premier David Makhura, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Modisakeng family; her colleagues in Exco and his organisation, the African National Congress”, said Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, Lebogang Maile.

Her colleagues have described her as a dedicated civil servant and said the country was poorer for her loss.

The coronavirus has claimed almost 32,000 lives in South Africa since the start of the pandemic.

Almost 21,000 new infections were recorded over the past 24 hours.

