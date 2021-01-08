CoCT security directorate lost 5 staff members to COVID-19 in a week

It brings the number of active staffers who've succumbed to the virus since March 2020 to nine.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate has lost five staff members to COVID-19 in the past week.

It brings the number of active staffers who've succumbed to the virus since March 2020 to nine.

They worked for the city's traffic, law enforcement, disaster risk and metro police services.

On Friday, the city's JP Smith said: “The safety and security directorate has been hard-hit by COVID-19 due to the nature of the essential work that staff members are required to perform on the frontline.”

Smith said since March, 797 staff members had tested positive with 643 recoveries to date.

At present, he said 136 individuals were infected, seven of whom are in hospital.

Smith said the municipality had invested heavily in the procurement of personal protective equipment and the establishment of workplace protocols to help mitigate the risk to their staff.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.