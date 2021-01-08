BioNTech says vaccine 'neutralises' key mutation in UK, SA variants

Tests carried out have shown that "antibodies from people who have received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectively neutralise SARS-CoV-2 with a key mutation that is also found in two highly transmissible variants," the company said.

BERLIN, Germany - German company BioNTech said on Friday a preliminary study showed that its vaccine worked against the key mutation in coronavirus variants uncovered in Britain and South Africa, which experts have said was more contagious than the original COVID-19 variant.

