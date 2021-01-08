ANC’s Duarte calls on SA women to unite against gender-based violence

In sharing her views on gender-based violence, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said only when women mobilised and united against the scourge, would it be brought to an end.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has called on women in the country to unite to build an unbreakable wall in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Duarte on Thursday delivered a lecture at an ANC Women’s League dialogue on the life and times of Charlotte Maxeke - the founder of the women’s rights movements in South Africa.

She said she believed women should fight back against femicide and rape.

The event was one of many held by ANC structures in the lead-up to Friday’s January 8 address.

The speech will be delivered by party President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking the ANC’s 109th birthday.

Duarte also used the opportunity to announce that she would be resigning from active politics in two year’s time.

The 67-year-old also spoke of her own future plans and experiences as a woman leading in the political space – and warned that one had no choice but to become tough.

Duarte said women had to stand up and take the country forward.

“And do not be afraid that if you lead us forward, we are going to judge you. And even if you are judged, still continue to lead.”

In sharing her views on gender-based violence, Duarte said only when women mobilised and united against the scourge, would it be brought to an end.

“The carnage of rape and femicide and abuse of women will stop when we want it to stop.”

She also hinted that the ANC would be honouring the iconic Maxeke this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.