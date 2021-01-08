87 inmates at Helderstroom Correctional Service test positive for COVID-19

Five officials at the facility have also tested positive.

CAPE TOWN - The Helderstroom Correctional Services Facility in Caledon, in the Western Cape, has been placed on lockdown on Friday after 87 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Five officials at the facility have also tested positive.

All efforts are now under way to contain the spread of the virus at the facility.

The Department of Correctional Services' Singabako Nxumalo said: “We had to place that facility under lockdown so we could contain any further spread of COVID-19 infections. So, the inmates who are in there cannot move out that particular facility.”

South Africa recorded 21,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours with 441 more fatalities.

The country’s recovery rate now stands at 80.1%.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.