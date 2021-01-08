4 suspects killed in foiled robbery at Soweto petrol station

Police responded to a tip-off of a planned attack on a cash van in the Bram Fischerville area.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed following a foiled robbery at a fuel station in Soweto.

On Thursday, police responded to a tip-off of a planned attack on a cash van in the Bram Fischerville area.

Two vehicles followed a cash-in-transit van where it was supposed to collect money from the ATM.

A high-speed chase followed and police shot dead four suspects while others fled the scene.

“This incident should send a stern warning to all involved in all forms of criminality," said the police's Athlenda Mathe.

"We are hoping to also apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.