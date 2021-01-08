20,999 new infections push SA’s COVID-19 caseload to 1,170,590

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 20,999 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

These positive tests have pushed our caseload to 1,170,590 since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

The recovery rate is hovering at around 80% - with 938 216 people having recovered so far.

Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the first million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would land in South Africa this month, with a further 500,000 doses due to arrive in February.

