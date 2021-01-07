20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.

FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
FILE: Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19 and the latest developments, including the roll-out strategy of the COVID-19 vaccine

