Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after Congress affirms Biden win

WASHINGTON - Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered the clearest signal yet that he will voluntarily leave office on January 20, saying there will be an "orderly transition" to Joe Biden's presidency.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden's victory.

"While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," he added, hinting at a potential 2024 run.

US lawmakers on Thursday formally certified Biden as the winner of the presidential election - clearing the way for his inauguration on 20 January.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican.

The tally followed a joint session of the House and Senate that was interrupted by supporters of the president who stormed the US Capitol, bringing violence and mayhem to the seat of government.

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on 6 January 2021. Picture: AFP

On Wednesday hardcore Trump fans invaded the US Capitol to protest the election defeat, taking selfies, scuffling with security and ransacking parts of the building.

World leaders and governments expressed shock and outrage at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of Trump.

At least one protestor is reported to have died during the chaos.

