Transporting farmworkers on trucks must be banned - Cosatu

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the Western Cape is calling on the Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi to ban the transportation of farmworkers on trucks.

This is after three farm workers died, and more than 20 people were injured in an accident near Worcester, in the Western Cape, on Monday.

The four-ton truck was carrying 37 farmworkers when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Cosatu's Malvern De Bruyn wants the Human Rights Commission to investigate the incident.

“We raised the question of farmers using trucks to transport workers, for us that is a violation of those workers’ rights.”

The Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Minister Thoko Didiza has also called on stakeholders in the sector to look at the issue of transportation of farmworkers in the country.

