SAHPRA to ‘closely monitor’ process of approving COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has stressed safety was top of mind before a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for the country.

The authority's CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela was speaking on CapeTalk on Thursday morning.

“So when it comes to these products, what happens is that before this product is available to the market, it will need to go through a very rigorous regulatory process where we look at all the scientific data whether the vaccine is safe, whether it is effective and whether it is a quality product.”

She added authorities would keep a close eye on the process.

“We will track it; we will look at the side effects. Those who have taken it will report to the Department of Health. We will continue to monitor this product when it’s out.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's expected to meet with MPs on Thursday to discuss the country's COVID-19 crisis.

Among the items on the agenda is the procurement and rollout of a vaccine.

