SAHPRA to ‘closely monitor’ process of approving COVID-19 vaccine

There's a race to secure a vaccine for the country as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb.

© Dan Magiore/123rf
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has stressed safety was top of mind before a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for the country.

The authority's CEO Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela was speaking on CapeTalk on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ: Discovery health explains how it will vaccinate its members against COVID-19

“So when it comes to these products, what happens is that before this product is available to the market, it will need to go through a very rigorous regulatory process where we look at all the scientific data whether the vaccine is safe, whether it is effective and whether it is a quality product.”

She added authorities would keep a close eye on the process.

“We will track it; we will look at the side effects. Those who have taken it will report to the Department of Health. We will continue to monitor this product when it’s out.”

ALSO READ: Mashaba calls for private-sector-led national COVID-19 vaccination fund

There's a race to secure a vaccine for the country as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's expected to meet with MPs on Thursday to discuss the country's COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: Record COVID-19 daily death toll due to post-mortem result delays – Mkhize

Among the items on the agenda is the procurement and rollout of a vaccine.

