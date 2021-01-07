SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations

Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Thursday announced that it retrenched 303 of its staff members following its lengthy Section 189 consultation process.

Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.

WATCH: ‘It’s not okay’ - SABC journalist makes tearful appeal against retrenchments

More than 600 personnel were expected to be affected, however, in a statement, the SABC said the final number of redundancies were dependent on the acceptance of the proposed alternatives and the number of employees who would opt for voluntary severance packages and early retirement.

“The SABC is satisfied that the Section 189 process can withstand any legal scrutiny. As confirmed by the Labour Court on 2 December 2020, the SABC 'properly conducted itself in the process, provided all consulting parties with sufficient information and constructively engaged with a view to reach consensus on all the consultations',” the statement further read.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device