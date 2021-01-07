SA's daily infection rate nearly doubles within 3 weeks

The total number of confirmed infections reported in the country since March has now reached nearly 1,150,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's daily new infection rate has almost doubled, with a staggering 21,832 new infections being picked up over the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed infections reported in the country since March has now reached nearly 1,150,000.

The Department of Health also confirmed 844 more people died in this country after contracting COVID-19. More than half of these fatalities were in the Eastern Cape.

READ MORE: 844 more deaths and new record high of daily cases in SA

It was on 19 December that South Africa recorded 11,000 daily new infections, but as of Thursday, the country has almost doubled that figure with nearly 22,000 infections.

While some districts are now reporting a plateau in the number of infections, such as the Garden Route, there are concerns that the peak of the wave will now reach Gauteng as people return home and go back to work.

ALSO READ: Record daily death toll due to post-mortem result delays – Health Ministry

Gauteng has nearly 36,000 active cases at the moment, while KwaZulu-Natal has recorded a whopping 77,000 active cases.



The Western Cape has more than 41,000 active cases and more than 178,000 recoveries.

WATCH: Highest number of COVID infections currently in KZN

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.