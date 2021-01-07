Ramaphosa to deliver ANC Jan 8 Statement on Friday at 7 pm

The event marks its 109th birthday which is usually held across different provinces in the country but has been halted due to COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said its president Cyril Ramaphosa would deliver the January 8 Statement on Friday at 7 pm.



The ANC’s head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said multiple platforms had been created to allow the public and the media to access proceedings with watch parties also taking place across some regions.

She was speaking during a state of readiness briefing ahead of Friday’s event.

The January 8 Statement signals the party’s plans for the year and provides a broad framework with the country’s president ahead of his State of the Nation Address next month.

The governing party ditched its plans to hold the event in Limpopo in the face of rising coronavirus infections.

Mokonyane cautioned members gathering to celebrate the movement’s birthday against breaking COVID-19 protocols.

ANC NEC AGAINST SA GOING BACK TO FULL LOCKDOWN

The party’s national executive committee said South Africa should not be driven back to a full lockdown.

Mokonyane told journalists at a media briefing on Thursday the NEC agreed that necessary support must be created in order to avoid a total shutdown of the economy.

She said components of the economy that contribute towards exposure and other alternatives have to be sought to reduce infections.

“If we are allowed to go to work and come back from work and go home, that may minimise the spread. And if we there are also health and safety supplies in place, that will also minimise any possibility of the risks that we have seen in the first wave of this virus.”

