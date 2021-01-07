Ramaphosa expected to address factional battles with ANC in Jan 8 statement

Cyril Ramaphosa has recently said that divisions were becoming more apparent in the ranks of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - As African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to speak to party members through the January 8 Statement, he is expected to use the opportunity to outline solutions to its ongoing factional battles.

Ramaphosa will deliver the virtual address marking the former liberation movement's 109th birthday.

This also takes place as the organisation battles internally over the fate of its secretary general Ace Magashule who has refused to step aside while facing serious criminal charges.

Tensions between supporters of Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma were visible in Kimberley last year with Zuma’s son, Dudazane, entering the political fray.

But the national executive committee (NEC) showed a united front during the peak of January 8 celebrations.

This while Ramaphosa spoke of organisational renewal, unity and plans to restore the ANC to its former glory.

“This is precisely what we have embarked upon to unite the African National Congress, to get rid of factionalism within our ranks. To ensure that the ANC becomes the leader of society once again.”

But a year of clashes over ideas - including the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, economic transformation and organisational discipline - has left the ANC wanting.

NEC members have also argued over who is expected to adhere to ANC resolutions.

Numerous elective conferences and the much-anticipated national general council may be on the cards this year after being postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020.



Ramaphosa delivers his speech on Friday.

