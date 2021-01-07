Police appeal for information after Zim’s ‘biggest ever’ cash-in-transit heist

Police say the driver and his two colleagues gave a lift to six passengers. One produced a pistol and disarmed the drivers at a lay-bye near the Gwebi River.

HARARE - Zimbabwean police are on Thursday appealing for information to help them arrest suspects who got away with US$2.5 million from a cash-in-transit truck.

The robbery at a lay-bye west of Harare is thought to be the biggest in the country’s history.

In a country with severe cash shortages, and where people queue for days at banks, this is an eye watering sum to lose.

Police say a cash-in-transit truck was carrying US$2.5 million, which is over R38 million, to Chinhoyi, north-west of Harare, on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and his two colleagues gave a lift to six passengers. One produced a pistol and disarmed the drivers at a lay-bye near the Gwebi River. The seven cash boxes were loaded into a getaway car.

This robbery was even bigger than the one in 2018, in which a gang robbed a Harare firm of around US$1.8 million.

