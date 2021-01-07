20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Police appeal for information after Zim’s ‘biggest ever’ cash-in-transit heist

Police say the driver and his two colleagues gave a lift to six passengers. One produced a pistol and disarmed the drivers at a lay-bye near the Gwebi River.

FILE: Police officers manning a check point quiz a driver going into the central business district on 20 April 2020, in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Police officers manning a check point quiz a driver going into the central business district on 20 April 2020, in Emakhandeni township, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabwean police are on Thursday appealing for information to help them arrest suspects who got away with US$2.5 million from a cash-in-transit truck.

The robbery at a lay-bye west of Harare is thought to be the biggest in the country’s history.

In a country with severe cash shortages, and where people queue for days at banks, this is an eye watering sum to lose.

Police say a cash-in-transit truck was carrying US$2.5 million, which is over R38 million, to Chinhoyi, north-west of Harare, on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and his two colleagues gave a lift to six passengers. One produced a pistol and disarmed the drivers at a lay-bye near the Gwebi River. The seven cash boxes were loaded into a getaway car.

This robbery was even bigger than the one in 2018, in which a gang robbed a Harare firm of around US$1.8 million.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Africa

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA