Ocean rower Zirk Botha well on course as he heads to Rio

The 59-year-old ocean rower, Zirk Botha, has been at sea for the past three weeks and is now well north of Walvis Bay.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town adventurer has completed around 2,000 kilometres of his solo TransAtlantic crossing to Rio de Janeiro.

Botha left Kommetjie in Cape Town's Southern Peninsula for his three-month long journey on 19 December last year.

Former navy combat officer Botha still has at least 5,000 kilometres to go before he reaches his destination.

Botha’s technical manager and professional yachtsman Wayne Robertson said he was currently heading West towards Brazil at a 21 degrees latitude.

“I spoke to him earlier this morning, he’s doing exceptionally well. I monitor his progress daily and the weather that he can expect. Currently, he’s 325 miles ahead of where were on day 20 when we did the same trip.”

Botha constructed his boat named “Ratel” himself.

It’s fitted with a water maker (desalinator), auto-pilot, safety, radio and satellite communications equipment.

He’s embarking on the extreme challenge journey to shed light on the environment and sustainable development.

