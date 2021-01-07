Nehawu wants plans on how Gauteng govt will manage rising COVID-19 cases

Gauteng is predicted to experience a significant spike in COVID-19 infections as the January wave is expected to hit the province as holidaymakers return home.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is on Thursday calling on the Gauteng government to urgently make public its plans to deal with the surge in coronavirus infections in the province, with many travellers coming back from holiday.

Last month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) urged Premier David Makhura to fulfill his commitment of delivering 2,000 beds at Gauteng hospitals.

The provincial command council was meant to brief the nation earlier on Thursday on its COVID-19 plans but that media conference was postponed indefinitely.

Nehawu said it was worried that the provincial government had not consulted health care workers about its plans for the province.

The union’s Clement Marule said: “We’re worried about that particular pressure it’s going to have on our hospitals.”

Marule said some hospitals were already experiencing capacity issues.

“Hospitals like the Chris Hani Baragwanath are already showing signs of distress in as far as admissions.”

The union said it called an urgent meeting with the provincial health MEC this week to get clarity on the way province way forward.

