Nehawu: Conditions for health workers in Gauteng hospitals are dire

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union warned that hospitals did not have the capacity to deal with the influx of patients with the virus.

JOHANNESBURG - Healthcare workers in Gauteng are struggling to treat the soaring levels of COVID-19 patients in the province.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) warned that hospitals did not have the capacity to deal with the influx of patients with the virus.

Gauteng is bracing for a spike in coronavirus infections as residents return from their holiday destinations.

Nehawu pleaded with the provincial government to provide additional resources to hospitals in the province.

READ: 'We are in trouble' - Nehawu urges govt to hasten vaccine roll-out

The union’s provincial coordinator Clement Marule said most of Gauteng’s hospitals were becoming overwhelmed, likening the conditions to a death trap for healthcare workers.

“Some of the strategic hospitals that we’ve identified where we’ve collected reports are Chris Hani Baragwanath, Sebokeng Hospital, OR Tambo Memorial – those are now getting overwhelmed. Also, frontline workers are testing positive, that’s why we’re saying that the situation is getting dire.”

Marule expected the situation to get worse due to the lack of personal protective equipment for their members.

Experts said the infection rate was likely to climb in the coming weeks and would put more pressure on an already strained healthcare system.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.