Morocco warms up for big boom in women’s football

Morocco aims to have 1,000 licenced female coaches and 90,000 active female footballers by 2024.

JOHANNESBURG – Morocco is joining many other African countries in supporting and celebrating women’s football.

The country aims to have 1,000 licenced female coaches and 90,000 active female footballers by 2024.

This comes after the recently concluded maiden women's national championship won by AS FAR Ladies.

Fouzi Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), and his National Women's Football League (LNFF) counterpart, Khadija Ila on Sunday handed over medals and a trophy to AS FAR for winning last season’s campaign.

Following the launch of the women's league in November 2019, the north African country is now looking to implement a national strategy to triple the number of women and girls playing football.

Despite the lengthy pause due to COVID-19 last year, the league was concluded under a bio-bubble environment.

“The 2020/2021 season will mark a turning point in the history of national women's soccer and the beginning of a new era of professionalism,” the federation said.

HOW THE FOUR-YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN WILL BE IMPLEMENTED

The FRMF, the LNFF and the Regional Leagues, said the players of the women’s senior team must all have professional contracts.

Those plying their trade in the first division must earn a minimum wage of US$350 while those playing in the second division will earn no less than US$260.

A head coach of a first division side will receive a minimum salary of US$550 while their second division counterparts will earn US$300.

“When there are careers and livelihoods in female football, more commitment can be made by former players, coaches, and referees who genuinely care about its growth and development,” Kelly Lindsey, FRMF’s women’s football director said.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

