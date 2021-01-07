Morocco approves AstraZeneca/Oxford virus jab

The North African nation, with some 35 million people, has recorded over 447,000 COVID-19 cases, including 7,618 deaths.

RABAT - Morocco on Wednesday authorised for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the health ministry said.

The North African nation, with some 35 million people, has recorded over 447,000 COVID-19 cases, including 7,618 deaths, according to the latest official count.

The government says it has ordered 65 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccines as well as from the Chinese firm Sinopharm.

It says preparations for rolling out the vaccine are "very advanced" but has not given a date for injections to start.

The authorities re-imposed a nationwide curfew and other restrictive measures on December 21 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.