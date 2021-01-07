Limpopo health dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

This after at least 104 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the border post in the past four days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Department of Health is on Thursday calling on all people coming to South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post to self-quarantine.

With thousands of people stuck at the port for days while waiting for their entry into the country to be processed, the department said it was concerned that the winding queues at the border were fast becoming a super spreader zone.

The department’s Thilivhali Muavha said those who had crossed the border into Limpopo must self-quarantine immediately before interacting with others upon arrival at their destinations.

