KZN, Gauteng, Limpopo private hospital admissions show 8% daily average increase

CAPE TOWN - Private hospital admissions in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Limpopo are showing an 8% daily average increase.

This is according to South Africa’s largest health risk management service provider, Medscheme.

It's conducted a study of hospital admissions during the first and second waves of the country's COVID-19 epidemic.

Following increased social activity during the holiday period, combined with people going back home, it’s expected these provinces, along with the Eastern and Western Cape, will soon break through peak COVID-19 infection levels seen in July.

Medscheme’s managing executive for clinical risk and advisory doctor Lungi Nyathi said: “Limpopo already has a higher number of admissions than they had in their first wave. Gauteng is still about 50%-60% less than what they had in the first wave, but I do think that as people start moving back to work and going back to school, we will likely be seeing an increase in the numbers in Gauteng.”

Nyathi said there would be continued pressure on the health system in the run-up to the second peak while South Africans wait for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

She has reiterated support for government’s efforts to access vaccines for the country.

“The Council of Medical Schemes NDOH has declared COVID-19 treatment, including the vaccine, as a prescribed minimum benefit which means that all medical schemes have to cover it. So all medical schemes in South Africa will pay for the vaccine.”

Nyathi said what would differ was the price medical aid schemes would pay for the vaccine and how payment would be conducted as vaccines would be procured nationally by government.

