Health Ministry: Record daily death toll due to post-mortem result delays

A staggering 844 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications - more than half of them died in the Eastern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reached a new record number of casualties, with almost 22,000 new COVID-19 infections picked up over the past 24 hours - pushing our known caseload to almost 1,150,000.

However, the Health Ministry said the higher death toll was due to a backlog in that province where post-mortem swabs were taken, with the lab results only recently being returned.

South Africa has racked up 21,832 new COVID-19 cases - that's more than the number of cases recorded in other countries like Italy, Turkey and India over the past 24-hour period.

These countries are all ranked higher than South Africa on the global list of COVID-19 cases.

In the last reporting cycle, Gauteng recorded close to 6,000 new infections, KwaZulu-Natal racked up 7,000 and the Western Cape came in with around 4,000 new infections.

Meanwhile, Parliament's portfolio committee on health will receive an update from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize this morning on the status of healthcare services in specific provinces when it comes to COVID-19.

Mkhize is also expected to give more details about government's rollout strategy once a vaccine is made available for South Africa.

At midday the Gauteng Provincial Command council is also expected to give an update on the province's response to the virus.

