COVID-19: 844 more deaths and new record high of daily cases in SA

South Africa has racked up a record number of new infections - with 21,832 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

JOHANNESBURG – Another 844 people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus - pushing the national death toll to 31,368.

We've also racked up a record number of new infections - with 21,832 new cases.

This has pushed the country’s known caseload since the start of the pandemic to 1,149,591, with Gauteng accounting for the highest concentration of infections at 310,201 cases.

.

The recovery rate has dropped to 80% with 929,239 people having recuperated so far.

On Wednesday a national coronavirus command council meeting was held at which members of the joint operations centre reported to the president.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.