ANC speaks out against misinformation peddlers driving SA into state of panic

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said the country must guard against those who exaggerate, misinform and are deliberately driving South Africans into a state of panic when it came to COVID-19.

During a media briefing ahead of its January 8 celebrations on Friday, the ANC’s head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane told journalists that the national executive committee agreed that experts were better placed to rebut some of the information being peddled about both the pandemic and a vaccine.

Her comments follow comments by ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe who has warned against western vaccines.

Khawe said they should be tested for at least two to three years.

His comments come on the back of an ANC councillor linking the virus to 5G towers.

Mokonyane said when it came to myth-busting some of the theories around COVID-19, it was best left to the experts.

Mokonyane said the party was making a call for everyone to rally together against the virus: “We must make sure that on one side, it is the people, the government and those who have the ability and resources to help us deal with these issues and the pandemic on the other side.”

She said the ANC had also mobilised its own leaders and social clusters to work closer with communities: “To deal with the myths, to deal with the distortions and of importance, our communications platforms, the cost of data and the creation of new platforms so that we contest what has become the global misinformation.”

More of the party’s plans to curb the pandemic will be unveiled in the January 8 address on Friday.

