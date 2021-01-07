ANC’s Khawe: Africans must reject vaccine not developed on the continent

The ANC's Gauteng provincial secretary said Africans should reject any vaccine that had not been developed on the continent and not tested over at least two to three years.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe is the latest leader caught on camera publicly issuing warnings against vaccines.

He said Africans should reject any vaccine that had not been developed on the continent and not tested over at least two to three years.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Khawe is seen speaking at the funeral of ANC Tshwane councillor Daniel Mojela who died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

ANCs Jacob Khawe is the latest provincial official publicly issuing warnings against COVID-19 vaccines.



We must stand together as Africans and say ha ona vaccine that will be tested on us, if you have not tested with your people.



Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/9Hcbc2A7Yf EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 7, 2021

He warned that the current wave was more dangerous and said the behavioural change was the answer to beating the virus.

“And we should not enter a global space of a debate about a vaccine. We must stand together as Africans and say there is no vaccine that is going to be tested on us if it has not be tested on its people.”

ALSO READ: Parly health committee urges govt to get COVID vaccine earlier than scheduled

Just this week, the ANC in KZN had to deal with one of its councillors who claimed the pandemic was linked to 5G towers and that white people had the vaccine.

ALSO READ: Govt to target 67% of S.Africans in COVID vaccine rollout - Mkhize

And late last year Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng also came under fire over his public prayer against what he called “666 vaccines” being used on South Africans.

Government has been roasted over its attempts to acquire a vaccine, with many experts saying South Africa should have started the process six months ago already.

Khawe said a vaccine had to come from Africa or another BRICS nation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.