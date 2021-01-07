Active COVID-19 cases in KZN of ‘great concern’ - NICD

Exactly a week ago, the South African Medical Association (SAMA) accused the KZN government of lying about the severity of the situation in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - All eyes are on KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday as it continues to lead in the number of COVID-19 active cases reported so far.

The province has over 76,000 active cases, which is more than any province has had at once.

This is significantly more than the Eastern Cape, which has been the leading province in cases and deaths.

The association said claims by Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu that there were enough beds to cope with COVID-19 were misleading and counterproductive.

Now the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said it was extremely concerned about the province.

Acting executive director Adrian Puren said: “When you look at the data, eThekwini is very distinct in terms of the number of cases that are being identified as well as the deaths and hospitalisations. It is of great concern.”

He said it was unclear when the second wave peak would hit the province.

“It may take a while. Again, it becomes very complex and difficult to model and give you an idea of whether it’s going to be in the next two to three weeks for example.”

SAMA has requested a meeting with Simelane-Zulu but said it had not received a response.

