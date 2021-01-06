Trump urges VP Pence not to certify Biden victory in Congress

Trump rebuked 'weak' Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having 'turned a blind eye' and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

WASHINGTON, United States - President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged his deputy Mike Pence not to certify Joe Biden's election victory at a Congress session starting later in the day, repeating unfounded allegations of vote fraud.

"If Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election," Trump told cheering supporters outside the White House. "He has the absolute right to do it.

"Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn't, that will be a sad day for our country."

Trump rebuked "weak" Republicans planning to go along with the certification, accusing them of having "turned a blind eye" and threatening them with primary challenges in future elections.

