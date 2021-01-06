20°C / 22°C
COVID-19: Trio gets jail time for hosting NYE party in Zimbabwe

The three had organised a musical event on New Year’s Eve in breach of a ban on public gatherings.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
18 minutes ago

HARARE - Three men have on Wednesday been given year-long prison sentences for violating COVID-19 regulations in Zimbabwe.

The three had organised a musical event on New Year’s Eve in breach of a ban on public gatherings.

Defence lawyers had appealed for a fine and community service, but Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro sentenced DJ Fantan, DJ Levels and music promoter Simbarashe Chanachimwe each to a year in jail, though six months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The three had organised a dancehall show in Harare on New Year’s Eve, attended by up to 1,000 people at a time when coronavirus infections and deaths were surging.

The sentences will be seen by some critics as a selective application of the law.

Officials held a birthday party for Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in late November and two weeks ago, a breakaway faction of the MDC held its party congress; both were seen as potential super spreader events.

