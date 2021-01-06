Suspect found dead after cash-in-transit heist in Mohlakeng

Investigators are now calling on the public around the Soweto area to be on the lookout for a white single cab Ford Ranger and a silver BMW used during the robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect has been killed in an explosion during a cash-in-transit heist in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg.

Police transporting awaiting trial prisoners came across a G4S cash van and a body next to it on Wednesday morning.

Investigators are now calling on the public around the Soweto area to be on the lookout for a white single cab Ford Ranger and a silver BMW used during the robbery.

“The members were ferrying awaiting trial prisoners when they were shot at by a group of men sitting behind a white Ford ranger. Both members and the awaiting trial prisoners were not injured during the ordeal,” police said in a statement.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that suspect’s head was blown off during one of the explosions in the incident.

“A burnout 3 series BMW was also found at the scene and it has been established that it was stolen in Kagiso in December,” the statement added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.