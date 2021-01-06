Stage 2 load shedding returns as citizens remain at home during COVID-19

The equivalent of two large power stations are out for planned maintenance, adding pressure to the system.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom announced on Wednesday that load shedding would be implemented from 10pm to 5am on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Eskom said through a statement that the load shedding was necessary after the planned shutdown of Koeberg's unit 1, as well as other power generating units that are yet to be returned to service.

"We currently have 6 672MW on planned maintenance, while another 12 073MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible," Eskom said.

Eskom pleaded again for the public to reduce its electricity consumption, which might prove difficult as most of the country remains on level 3 lockdown due to coronavirus.

"The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable. Loadshedding is implemented as a last resort in order to protect the integrity of the system," Eskom said.

Because Eskom is still conducting maintenance, the system "will continue to be constrained and the risk of load shedding remains elevated". The equivalent of two large power stations are out for planned maintenance, adding pressure to the system.

