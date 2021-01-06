Soldiers deployed to Garden Route beaches to enforce lockdown rules

The Garden Route was one of the Western Cape's first hotspot areas to be placed under lockdown restrictions during the second wave of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said soldiers would be deployed to the Garden Route on Wednesday afternoon to help the police enforce compliance with the level three lockdown.

However, the local government said this district had now passed the peak of the second wave and was showing an active decline.

Minister Bheki Cele visits beaches

Cele is currently at Santos Beach in Mossel Bay and said they made a request for assistance from the army due to a shortage in police officers infected by COVID-19.

“Our own numbers are down, 300 cops have been infected and 800 are in isolation. So, we need the extra forces from the SANDF, but it is much better than initially reported that people were not complying at all.”

Last month, Garden Route officials requested support from the SANDF because the virus had cut a swathe through law enforcement officials in the area.

