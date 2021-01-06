Second COVID-19 wave sees younger people admitted into ICU - health experts

Health officials said that just weeks after the Sars-Cov-2 variant was identified, clinicians observed a distinct difference in the cohort of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care.

CAPE TOWN - As South Africa battles a soaring COVID-19 death toll and a rapidly rising case-load, experts are working to better understand the second variant that’s wreaking havoc on the country.

Health officials said that just weeks after the Sars-Cov-2 variant was identified, clinicians observed a distinct difference in the cohort of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care.

Groote Schuur Hospital is participating in an international study that documents best practices to treat the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Data collected from various healthcare and research institutions will be stored in a database where clinicians from around the globe have access to the information.

Doctor David Thomson, critical care specialist at Groote Schuur, said the second wave of the pandemic was definitely worse compared to the first wave.

“In terms of the types of patients making their way into ICU, it has become much younger patients compared to the first wave."

Thomson stressed the importance of support for healthcare workers to try and buffer the impact of the pandemic on them.

“We need to prepare ourselves. This is going to be around for a while longer while the vaccine gets rolled out and we need to be smart about it because if we don’t take care of our health system, it will collapse.”

Study findings on clinicians' observations are being finalised.

Meanwhile, 513 more people have died in South Africa, after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities have pushed the country's death toll to 30,524.

According to the Health Department, 14,410 new infections were also picked up over the past 24 hour period.

South Africa's known caseload is sitting at almost 1,.128 million, with the largest concentration of these infections in the economic hub of Gauteng.

