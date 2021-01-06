SA records 513 more COVID-deaths and 14,410 new cases

The latest fatalities have pushed the country's death toll to 30,524.

JOHANNESBURG – Five hundred and thirteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

According to the Health Department, 14,410 new infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour period, meaning 30% of those tested had contracted the virus.

South Africa's known caseload is sitting at almost 1,128,000, with the largest concentration of these infections in the economic hub of Gauteng.

The recovery rate is hovering at around 81%, with almost 921,000 people having recuperated so far.

A National Coronavirus Command Council meeting will be held on Wednesday at which members of the joint operations centre will report to the president.

