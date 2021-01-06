No indication of when Ramaphosa will call next 'family meeting'

GCIS's Phumla Williams said it was not true that the president was scheduled to speak today or even at the end of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the National Command Council meeting scheduled to happen on Wednesday morning, government said there was no indication of when the next so-called "family meeting" would be.

The joint operations centre is expected to report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning after the country was moved up to level 3 lockdown.

The country's COVID-19 death toll has now exceeded the 30,000 mark and with holidaymakers returning home, the number is expected to rise exponentially.

There has been widespread speculation that Wednesday’s meeting was expedited by the president.

But the GCIS’s Phumla Williams disputed this, saying this was the first scheduled meeting for the year.

“There is no specific issue that is going to be discussed. It’s going to be guided by the report that they will be receiving from the operations centre.”

Williams said it was not true that any meeting had been cancelled or rescheduled this year.

She added it wa not true that the president was scheduled to speak today or even at the end of the week and that it was also not necessarily true that after an NCCC meeting, the president would speak.

