Netcare sets up temporary hospital in Limpopo amid high COVID admission

Netcare is the biggest private hospital group in South Africa and on Wednesday it said its staff were taking strain in some areas.

CAPE TOWN - As public health authorities scramble to meet the demands of the second wave of coronavirus infections, so too are private healthcare providers.

In Limpopo, which has seen a steep rise in COVID-19 infections, the group said it was experiencing an unmatched demand for patients requiring hospitalisation, with its Pholoso Hospital in Polokwane more than 100% occupied.

That's forced them to set up a temporary Clinical Decision Unit that can accommodate up to 80 patients staffed by an extra 60 staff members.

Netcare hospitals in Gauteng are also experiencing a massive surge in COVID-19 admission.

A trend managers expect to worsen over the next two weeks as holidaymakers return home.

The demand for hospital beds in its KwaZulu-Natal facilities is also trending upward; that province has by far the highest number of active cases, meaning the demand is likely to continue throughout this month.

Where the peaks has landed in the Western Cape, demand for beds has plateaued and it has declined over the past four weeks in the Eastern Cape.

