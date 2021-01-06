MPs seek details from Health Minister Mkhize on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The Health Minister will meet with members of the health portfolio committee on Thursday as lawmakers demand clarity and answers on government’s strategy to roll out a vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament want Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to provide details about the country’s vaccine rollout.

Mkhize will meet with members of the health portfolio committee on Thursday as lawmakers demand clarity and answers on government’s strategy to roll out a vaccine.

They also want the minister to give an update about government’s negotiations with vaccine manufacturers.

Mkhize’s meeting with the health portfolio committee comes after his announcement on Sunday that the country was still negotiating with vaccine manufacturers.

Committee chairperson Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said Mkhize would provide more details on things like logistics on Thursday.

“Issues such as this and the vaccine update are critical for us to know and be able to guide and advise.”

DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the financial implications of the vaccine rollout must be addressed.

“Particularly we want to understand what is going to be the funding mechanism for this entire vaccine plan."

Mkhize said the state hoped to conclude negotiations with vaccine suppliers and begin vaccinating frontline healthcare workers next month.

